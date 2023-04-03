Interim boss Bruno senses ‘opportunity’ for Chelsea players ahead of Liverpool clash

Interim Chelsea head coach Bruno Saltor has described Tuesday night’s clash against Liverpool as ‘an opportunity’ for his players.

The game at Stamford Bridge pits together two teams who’ve fallen well below expectations this season, with the 11th-placed Blues hosting Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are just three positions higher.

A win for the home side would move them to within one point of the Reds, although they’re currently without a permanent manager after sacking Graham Potter on Sunday, who himself had been brought in as Thomas Tuchel’s replacement just last September.

Former Brighton full-back Bruno is in temporary charge of Chelsea and is eyeing tomorrow’s fixture as a chance to seize upon Liverpool’s frailties this term.

The 42-year-old said in his pre-match press conference (as per football.london) when asked about preparations for the game: “Seeing it as an opportunity for the players.

“We are representing Chelsea. A club with an amazing history, it is about winning, it is about dominating and what we need to do is prepare for the game.

“Preparation helps a lot for performance and that is what the players need to focus on.”

Given the respective struggles of the two teams this season, both may well view it as an ideal fixture to provide their own fortunes with a much-needed boost while also compounding the misery for their opponents.

One potential crumb of comfort for Liverpool is their recent record at Stamford Bridge, having not lost a league match at Chelsea since May 2018, scoring twice on each of their last three top-flight visits to SW6 (Transfermarkt).

As poor as the Reds have been on the road this term, with just three wins from 13 trips away from Anfield in the Premier League, the Blues are far from imperious at home, winning only six of 14 games in front of their own fans in the current top flight campaign.

It’s rarely one-sided when these two face off – their last five meetings have all finished level after 90 minutes. A similar outcome tomorrow night would likely feel like an opportunity missed for both teams, depending on how the match transpires.

Liverpool will hope that the latest round of managerial upheaval at Chelsea may affect the west Londoners’ preparations, given the quick turnaround from their defeat against Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

