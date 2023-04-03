(Video) Cody Gakpo’s Man City highlights show that the Dutchman is poised to become a key part of Klopp’s team

When Cody Gakpo arrived at Liverpool, many expected that the Dutchman would be asked to play off the left-wing but the more we see of him in a central role – the more the change makes sense.

His performance against Manchester City will likely be overlooked because of the scoreline and the manner of our (second-half) performance but when watched back, it’s obvious that the 23-year-old had a good day at the office.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp declares ‘everybody is a doubt’ for Chelsea with short turnaround between games

His ability to transition the play should have seen Rodri dismissed for a second yellow card and the power in which the former PSV man can carry the ball, was brilliant to watch.

We’re still in the very early days for our No.18 but as a long-term Bobby Firmino replacement, he looks like a fantastic piece of business and coaching already.

You can watch Gakpo’s highlights against Man City via @PassLikeThiago on Twitter:

All the signs are there for Gakpo to explode, he has shades of Eden Hazard in him pic.twitter.com/zGwYVrOE60 — – (@PassLikeThiago) April 2, 2023

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!