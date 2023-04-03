Bundesliga journalist reveals what he’s heard from Dortmund about Bellingham and Liverpool

Rumours of Liverpool having already submitted a bid for Borussia Dortmund’s consideration over Jude Bellingham are understood to be wide of the mark.

Speaking to CaughtOffside in an exclusive reveal, Christian Falk made clear that the Reds continue to hold ‘concrete talks’ regardless with the midfielder’s father.

“The biggest focus is still on Liverpool. There were rumours of an offer Liverpool made to Dortmund for Jude Bellingham but I’ve heard that no such offer has reached the club at the moment,” the BILD journalist said.

“But there is a reason – there are very concrete talks between Bellingham’s father, Mark, and Liverpool but both sides are not together when talking about money at the moment.

“Liverpool will first make an offer as and when they have an agreement with the midfielder’s father.”

The Merseysiders are considered to be particularly keen on adding to their midfield ranks this summer with as many as three options currently available likely to depart once their contracts expire.

James Milner would be the most likely of the trio to remain given Jurgen Klopp’s clear fondness for the veteran and his experience, though the inconsistency of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho will put further pressure on our recruitment team.

Bellingham is perceived to be the most obvious solution to give us what we’re desperately missing in the middle of the park: intensity, an ability to win back possession, innovation and defensive cover.

However, with a crushing 4-1 defeat at the Etihad clearly demonstrating just how far we’ve fallen compared to our financial juggernaut of a rival, it’s clear that numbers will be just as important as quality.

It all certainly explains why we’re reportedly keeping a close eye on options like Jesper Lindstrom available in the region of £30m.

