Christian Falk shares Bellingham family ‘agreement’ expectation amid Liverpool interest

Liverpool are understood to still be very keen on Jude Bellingham despite the potential ramifications a lack of Champions League football would bring about ahead of the summer window.

Christian Falk has backed the Reds to find an agreement with the midfielder’s family, though warned that their possible financial struggles could prove to be a massive barrier, particularly when competing with the comparatively less restricted Manchester City.

“You see that Bellingham is willing to go to Liverpool but if another club puts a lot more money on the table, it would be hard to say yes,” the German journalist wrote for CaughtOffside.

“I think the biggest rival in this race is Manchester City at the moment, as they have the money, they’re a Premier League club and competing for titles. Real Madrid are still behind the two Premier League clubs at the moment.

“I think the Bellingham family will try to get an agreement with Liverpool but the Reds find themselves somewhat shackled by their finances in comparison to Pep Guardiola’s outfit.”

How active the Sky Blues will be in the market following after being charged with 101 alleged breaches, by the Premier League, of Financial Fair Play rules dating back several seasons remains to be seen.

That being said, it would be foolish to suggest that Pep Guardiola’s men will allow us a clear run at arguably the most exciting talent in European football on the market.

The need, we could easily argue (even should the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva be destined for pastures new this summer) is greater on the red half of Merseyside with three midfielders on expiring contracts and Jordan Henderson and Fabinho no longer at the peak of their powers.

More than the 19-year-old will evidently be required to address the sharp decline in our form (as most starkly demonstrated by the fact we’ve only accrued 12 points from a possible 42 on the road).

But where better start than with a young midfielder of Bellingham’s undeniable quality?

