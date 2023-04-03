(Video) Liverpool fans mightn’t agree with former PL ref’s verdict from one incident v Man City

Liverpool fans mightn’t agree with Dermot Gallagher’s views on the potential red card for Rodri in the Reds’ 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

The Spanish midfielder was shown a yellow card in the 33rd minute of the Etihad Stadium clash, at which point the teams were level at 1-1.

Barely a minute later, the 26-year-old bundled Cody Gakpo to the ground, with several players from Jurgen Klopp’s side making a point to referee Simon Hooper about it potentially being a bookable offence.

However, the official kept his cards in his pocket and, after City went on to win emphatically, one might wonder if the contest would’ve been closer had Rodri been dismissed.

Gallagher said that the decision not to send the Spaniard off was correct, believing it didn’t merit a second yellow card.

Speaking on Ref Watch for Sky Sports News, the former Premier League referee stated: “I think the first [booking], the referee’s clever. He doesn’t actually book him for that. If you look, he books him for an accumulation. You see him point and say ‘there’s been fouls here, there and elsewhere.

“The second one [on Gakpo] is a foul, there’s no doubt about that. I think Rodri knows what he’s doing. Is it worthy of a yellow card? I think not. Is it worthy of a second yellow card red card? I think definitely not.”

Gallagher might be an experienced official at the highest level in football, but we can’t go along with him on this one.

The Man City midfielder’s upending of Gakpo was a clear attempt to impede the player without trying to win the ball and merited a yellow card in its own right, irrespective of whether (or whenever) he was previously booked.

Given the gulf in quality between the two teams on Saturday, the result would probably have still been the same if Rodri were sent off after 34 minutes, but Liverpool perhaps might’ve made it more of an even contest had they been one player to the good.

You can see Gallagher’s comments on the incident in full below from Sky Sports News, shared via @footballdaily on Twitter: