The greatest footballers of all-time in Liverpool’s history

Liverpool FC is one of the most successful clubs in English football history.

Over the years, the Reds have been blessed with some of the greatest players of all time. From legends of the past such as Ian Rush to modern-day greats like Steven Gerrard and Mo Salah, the club has seen many an outstanding player grace the pitch at Anfield.

Live betting available on Liverpool FC games

Live betting gives football fans the opportunity to make the most of their favourite team’s matches. The Premier League, and many other popular football leagues, have opportunities for football fans to check out the latest odds online.

With BetUK live odds, Liverpool supporters can bet on the Reds while their games are taking place, therefore adding something extra to their viewing experience. Whether it’s betting on a goal being scored by one of the club’s greatest players of all time or predicting the final score, live betting gives Liverpool fans an extra way to follow the action.

Top players of all time

1. Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard is widely regarded as one of the greatest Liverpool players of all time. He spent his entire playing career at the club and made a total of 504 appearances, scoring 120 goals for the team. The Academy graduate’s leadership, passion and commitment to the team was unparalleled, and he had a huge influence both on and off the pitch.

The ex-England international has enjoyed mixed success in his managerial career, following up a Scottish Premiership title with a sacking at Aston Villa.

2. Alisson Becker

Arguably Liverpool’s most consistent player of the Jurgen Klopp regime, the Brazilian was seen as one of the ‘final pieces of the puzzle’ alongside Dutch colossus Virgil van Dijk.

The signing of a world-class ‘keeper genuinely catapulted the club to the next level, leading to a period of domestic and European dominance as the Reds lifted both the league title and Champions League (amongst a host of other silverware) in two years.

3. John Barnes

Considered one of the greatest English footballers of all time, John Barnes was already a seasoned international by the time of his arrival at Anfield.

The former Watford man’s exploits in London caught the eye of Kenny Dalglish’s Liverpool side, joining alongside Peter Beardsley and quickly established himself as a key component.

The 59-year-old secured two league titles and as many FA Cups during his time at L4, amongst a host of personal awards.

READ MORE: Anfield insider makes big Jude Bellingham to LFC claim after Man City demolition job

READ MORE: Liverpool in huge trouble if long-term fear over ‘outstanding’ star is realised – Neil Jones

4. Virgil Van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk is a Dutch defender who has been a key member of the Liverpool squad since his arrival in January 2018. He has been instrumental in helping the team to win the Champions League, Premier League and FIFA Club World Cup. Van Dijk is known for his leadership, composure and defensive ability, and he has quickly become one of the best defenders in the world.

5. Kenny Dalglish

Kenny Dalglish is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time. He is a Liverpool legend, and has had a massive impact on the club in his time as both a player and a manager. Dalglish was an integral part of the team during the club’s most successful era, winning six league titles, four League Cups and three European Cups. He was an inspirational leader, both on and off the field, and his passion for the club was evident for all to see.

6. Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres was a great success for Liverpool Football Club. During his time at Anfield, El Nino scored 81 goals in 142 appearances, making him one of the most prolific strikers in Liverpool’s history. He was a key player during the club’s run to the Champions League final in 2008, and was named the Premier League Player of the Year in the same year. Torres’ tireless running and goalscoring ability made him a fan favourite, and his legacy at Liverpool will never be forgotten.

7. Ian Rush

One of the greatest goalscorers to have ever graced the pitch in the famous red shirt. Ian Rush amassed a stunning 346 goals in 660 matches for the club from the early 80s to the late 90s – a record that still stands today despite the ongoing best efforts of Mo Salah.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!