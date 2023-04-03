Liverpool fans will be blown away by groundbreaking news coming out of Anfield

There’s been a great deal of concern over the level of backing Liverpool will be set to receive in the summer window in light of the scale of the revamp required to turn the ship back in the right direction.

Jude Bellingham, priced upwards of £130m, will likely drill a significant hole into any budget the Reds are handed at the end of the season, and that’s without considering the further additions required to breathe life back into the Reds’ beleaguered midfield.

Paul Joyce’s update on the matter, however, suggests that Fenway Sports Group are more than up for putting their money where their mouth is, with the Americans tipped to back Jurgen Klopp with ‘significant money’.

“Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Liverpool’s American owner, will back Klopp this summer with significant money to spend in the transfer market,” the journalist wrote for The Times. “Jude Bellingham, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, remains the No 1 target and is keen to move to Anfield. “

That’s still a pretty vague picture of what the Merseysiders will be given permission to spend at the end of the season, though the indication, by our understanding, is that more than one top quality signing will be welcomed at the AXA training centre before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

The likes of Mason Mount and Matheus Nunes both continue to be linked with moves to L4 and would represent comparatively cheaper additions to the engine room.

Whilst proper backing is a fundamental need, it’s absolutely critical that the trifecta of Klopp, the recruitment team and ownership are united in the understanding that a multitude of bodies is required to get the club back to the dizzying heights we’ve experienced under the German tactician in years gone by.

