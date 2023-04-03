Jota on ‘helpful’ addition made to training that could improve our chances at the end of this season

Diogo Jota knows as well as anyone that this season has not be the best one for Liverpool but the return of one man may ensure that we can end it positively, once he’s back on the pitch.

Speaking with the club’s official website, the 26-year-old spoke about Luis Diaz’s return to training and said: ‘It’s helpful for everyone, especially with a player like Luis who brings a lot of energy to the team.

‘The more options we have the better and in this group everyone has the ability to be helpful because we have quality in our group, and if we have more options then the better’.

The Colombian hasn’t featured for the Reds since October but our No.20 will know better than anyone that it’s not easy to immediately get back to full match sharpness, especially after such a long time away from action.

With the Portuguese forward not scoring in nearly a year, he may well be somewhat uneasy to see his rivals for a place in the starting line-up thriving but the competition will only drive each of them to improve.

As our chances of a successful campaign continue to dwindle, it may then become easy to allow our No.23 to take his time when he does come back to action and hopefully ensure a more effective and durable season next time out.

For now, we have to try and beat Chelsea and then Arsenal with the players available to us and that will help demonstrate how likely it is than we can still achieve a successful conclusion to a difficult campaign.

