Jota opens up on struggles to find his rhythm after nearly a year without a goal for Liverpool

Diogo Jota’s last goal for Liverpool came in April last year and the forward has opened up on the struggles to get back to top form, since several injury concerns that have hated his progress.

Speaking with the club’s official website, the 26-year-old said: ‘Finding the rhythm at this stage of the season is not easy but I always try to be at my best to help the team.

‘Obviously it’s not easy for me and not easy for the team but we still need to believe that there is something to play for this season and that’s what we will try to do’.

READ MORE: (Video) Cody Gakpo’s Man City highlights show that the Dutchman is poised to become a key part of Klopp’s team

It’s a real insight to the struggling confidence within Jurgen Klopp’s dressing room at the moment, as our No.20 is clearly stating here that he still hasn’t reached 100% form in this campaign.

We’ve consistently made reaching the top four a difficult target for the end of the season and now, as we prepare to face Chelsea and Arsenal, it appears that this is becoming an even more unlikely aspiration.

With two big games on the near horizon, it would be a great time for the Portuguese forward to start finding the back of the net and rejuvenate the morale within the dressing room.

If not, the top tier of European football is off the cards and we will have to start planning for the next campaign, long before this one ends – something we’re not very used to.

The former Wolves man has the quality to end his goal drought and now it’s time for him to stand up for the plate when we need him most.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!