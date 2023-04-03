Reliable journo baffled by transfer news coming out of Liverpool

Concerns over the long-term futures of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, not to mention the likely summer exits of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams, could very well see Liverpool explore defensive options in the market.

One name they have been persistently linked with in the form of Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka, however, has left one journalist scratching his head.

“We’ve talked about Eintracht offering new contracts to Evan Ndicka and Daichi Kamada. In both cases, they’ve now seen there’s no chance of holding on to the pair and have since withdrawn the offers,” Christian Falk exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside.

“There are rumours about Liverpool with Ndicka, which does have us wondering a little bit as we’re not quite sure he’s far enough along with his education.

“Perhaps he’s not the No.1 option for Liverpool and he’s just an option for the squad. But also, Eintracht feels they will lose him.”

Whilst we’d far from expect the Frenchman to be a bolt-on starter for us in the back four whilst Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate continue to ply their trades at Anfield, there wouldn’t necessarily be any major issue with the player competing for a place as a third or fourth choice.

Whether that reality would appeal to the France youth international, described as a ‘complete package’ by Frankfurt journalist Christopher Michel for Chronicle Live, is another matter entirely.

Should all parties be in agreement, however, we could do far worse than commit to a quality free agent – especially so if we fail to secure Champions League football and reap the financial benefits associated.

Midfield will ultimately take priority, which will inevitably see the backline neglected for at least a year, at which point we may regret not having not capitalised on the opportunity presented.

