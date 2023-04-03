Anfield insider makes big Jude Bellingham to LFC claim after Man City demolition job

Jude Bellingham is reportedly understood to be keen on the prospect of trading Dortmund’s black and yellow shirt for Liverpool red this summer – at least, that was the player’s position heading into the weekend.

Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce confirmed the news in the wake of the Red’s latest big humbling – this time coming at the hands of recent rivals Manchester City in a 4-1 defeat at the Etihad.

The result casts further doubt over the club’s hopes of securing top four football and, ergo, the depth of the transfer warchest that will be granted to Jurgen Klopp and Co. this summer.

Though Bellingham’s family would have flagged some concerns with the manner of our capitulation in the second-half of action, we can’t see the result mattering in the grand scheme of things.

We know that the Englishman will be ranking prospective suitors according to a range of factors, in a similar fashion to how Erling Haaland decided on his move to Manchester, including facilities, management and the long-term vision.

Whilst the Sky Blues boast a formidable squad (which includes the midfielder’s old BVB teammate), Liverpool have some serious talent of their own, the manager capable of fulfilling a vision – as was demonstrated by the club’s near-clean sweep of all available trophies last term – and a solid track record.

In stark comparison to most other top outfits, there is a clear spot for Bellingham to claim, should he so desire it.

