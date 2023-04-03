Journo claims Liverpool star’s ‘body language stinks’ and ‘he’s started to fall off the radar’

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s body language ‘stinks’ at the moment as he and his Liverpool teammates continue to struggle for form this term.

The Reds currently find themselves out of all cup competitions and eight points adrift of fourth placed Spurs (albeit with two games in hands) and Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City resulted in more criticism heading our No. 66’s way.

The Scouser has redefined the right back position in recent years with his world-class passing ability and attacking threat but question marks still remain over his defensive ability.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor said: “And I’m not starting to wonder what happens with Trent. The body language stinks to be honest, he has a really poor attitude at the moment. I think obviously he’s won all the trophies really, but the challenge for himself should be to be Liverpool captain and to win as much as he can and deliver consistently.

“That just hasn’t happened now and he’s started to fall off the radar and the body language is poor.”

Alexander-Arnold isn’t the only Liverpool player underperforming this season but his body language and attitude when out on the pitch hasn’t been ideal on numerous occasions.

When the 24-year-old is at his best there aren’t many better full-backs in world football and it’s clear that we’re a much better outfit when the England international is firing on all cylinders.

The West Derby-born talent has just three assists in 37 appearances this term (across all competitions) – a rather disappointing figure considering he racked up 19 assists last season.

Some suggest that Trent is too comfortable at the moment because there’s no real competition for him at right back so it’ll therefore be interesting to see if Klopp signs someone in that position come the summer.

