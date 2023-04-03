(Video) Klopp on City ‘impact’ and fighting to restore lost ‘confidence’ against Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp was fully aware before we traveled to face Manchester City that we had three huge games ahead of us and now the boss has a tough job of trying to restore confidence from within the squad, after losing the first of three big matches.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old said: “Games like this [against City] have an impact, double – you might lose even more confidence but the desire to show a reaction is there as well.

“The boys are still good people and they want to show a reaction, 100 per cent”.

Let’s hope that we see from the players that there is a real desire to get back to winning ways and to try and make amends fore the way in which we lost to Pep Guardiola’s side.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Liverpool’s confidence via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

