(Video) Klopp declares ‘everybody is a doubt’ for Chelsea with short turnaround between games

Three games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal – all in the space of a week – means that Jurgen Klopp’s squad is going to be tested to the maximum, leading to a lot of tired legs.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old provided an honest fitness update: “Let me say, two days after a game pretty much everybody is a doubt but I didn’t hear now anything that somebody is definitely out; maybe a few late calls, that’s it”.

Hearing concerns for so many players and late calls on possible injuries is not exactly positive news at this stage but let’s hope for some more good updates as we edge closer to the Tuesday evening clash.

Other than Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara who have already been ruled out, let’s hope that there are no further absentees at Stamford Bridge for the Reds.

You can watch Klopp’s update on the squad (from 3:03) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

