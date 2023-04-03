Jurgen Klopp still sees a future at Anfield for one man who’d seemed likely to leave – report

Several of Liverpool’s current midfielders will be out of contract in three months’ time as it stands, but one of those could yet have his stay at Anfield continued beyond the summer.

Paul Joyce reported for The Times that Jurgen Klopp still sees a future at the club for James Milner, with a seemingly increasing possibility that the 37-year-old could take his Reds career into a ninth season.

This is despite The Athletic recently stating that the Merseysiders were yet to commence talks over a possible contract extension for the ex-Manchester City veteran, who agreed a new deal with LFC last year and is keen to continue his playing career with his current employers.

That made the probability of his exit in the summer seem high, considering his age and the close proximity to the end of his existing deal, but perhaps he mightn’t be on his way just yet.

Regardless of whether or not Milner stays at Liverpool for 2023/24, the Reds’ midfield looks set to undergo a radical overhaul during the off-season.

Along with the 37-year-old, both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also currently set to become free agents at the end of June (Transfermarkt), while Arthur Melo’s loan spell from Juventus looks almost certain not to be made into a permanent transfer.

With so many current options departing, it seems inevitable that some new blood will be signed to replace them, with Jude Bellingham the main target and Mason Mount, Matheus Nunes and several more midfielders being strongly linked with a move to Anfield.

From a purely financial perspective, it may seem wise to let Milner depart, considering his £120,000-per-week wage (Salary Sport) and his sparsity of Premier League starts (just six all season, as per Transfermarkt).

However, The Athletic did state that Klopp ‘values the vice-captain’s experience, leadership and versatility and wants him to sign another one-year extension’.

If the manager is seemingly so keen to retain the veteran’s qualities both on and off the pitch, he could certainly be worth keeping for at least another year, particularly with so many midfielders likely to depart.

It could be a case of possibly seeing if Milner would agree to reduced terms, just as he did last summer, particularly if Liverpool are trying to find the resources for new midfield recruits.

