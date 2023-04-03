Liverpool now considering bid for ‘fantastic’ £90m man who nearly joined Arsenal in January – report

Liverpool will continue to be linked with countless midfielders in the coming weeks and months but when names that have already been heard before start cropping up again, sometimes it’s worth paying attention to them.

As reported by the Daily Mail: ‘It’s no secret [Liverpool] would like Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount of Chelsea or Wolves’ Matheus Nunes. Even Arsenal target Moises Caicedo of Brighton has been discussed’.

The final name on the list of potential signings here is an interesting one to see appear again, as many expected that Moises Caicedo was Arsenal-bound in January but the failure for any deal to be completed and a subsequent new long-term contract – has seemingly cooled our interest.

The man described by former boss Graham Potter as ‘playing at a fantastic level’ (via The Argus), is not going to be someone who will leave the AMEX Stadium for a small fee – nor without some resistance from his current club who clearly want to keep hold of him.

If we can believe that we are both interested in Jude Bellingham but also not leading the current negotiations, then it’s fair to assume we should have money set aside for a marquee signing that may need to be spent elsewhere.

Therefore, the Ecuadorian could be someone that Jurgen Klopp may have listed as a contingency plan for the Borussia Dortmund teenager – if he does not end up becoming a Red.

It’s still very early days but it’s certainly interesting to see the 21-year-old come back into Anfield related discussions.

