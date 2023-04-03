Liverpool could face punishment over one incident from Man City defeat – report

Liverpool could face an FA charge over one incident from their defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

A number of Reds players took umbrage with Simon Hooper’s failure to show Rodri a second yellow card during the first half of the 4-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium, surrounding the official to demand action to be taken.

As reported by Liverpool Echo, the Anfield club could now be hit with a potential fine over the conduct of some members of Jurgen Klopp’s side in the immediate aftermath of the Spain midfielder’s challenge on Cody Gakpo, which came just a minute after he’d been booked for fouling Diogo Jota.

The FA are believed to be reviewing the referee’s report from that game, with a decision yet to be made on whether the visitors will be charged.

The Echo’s report added that Pep Guardiola won’t face any action for his provocative celebrations of Julian Alvarez’s equaliser in front of Kostas Tsimikas and Arthur Melo.

Firstly, in relation to the latter incident, the Man City manager can count himself lucky not to face any consequences over his antics in front of the Reds duo, which were needless and tasteless from the 52-year-old.

As for the charge Liverpool could be facing, it’s not a great look for multiple players to angrily surround officials amid flashpoints during matches.

The captain is entitled to speak to the referee, as Jordan Henderson did on Saturday, but we don’t want to see numerous players remonstrating with refs.

That said, it’s easy to see why the Reds were unhappy over Rodri escaping a second yellow card for what clearly looked a bookable offence on Gakpo, irrespective of whether he’d gone into Hooper’s notebook already, and when that caution was handed out.

Hopefully the FA won’t press any further charges against Liverpool over the incident, having let Guardiola off the hook.

