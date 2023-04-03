Bundesliga insider: Liverpool ‘already in contact’ for Arsenal target; priced at £30-35m

Liverpool are understood to be ‘highly interested’ in Arsenal target Jesper Lindstrom and have already been ‘in contact’ with his current club.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, with the Merseysiders also understood to be keen on Gladbach’s Manu Kone (CaughtOffside), not to mention holding Jude Bellingham as their top summer target.

❗️X News #Lindström: Liverpool highly interested! Next to Arsenal. Understand both clubs were already in contact with Frankfurt about a transfer in summer. #SGE bosses open to let him go. Price expectation: €50m. Realistic: €35-40m. Poker has started. #LFC #AFC @SkySportDE 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/Qwh2LSfxxu — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 2, 2023

Priced at between £30.7-35.1m (what the reporter in question considers ‘realistic), the Frankfurt star would likely be considered a potential bargain option in the upcoming window.

Considering that we could find ourselves without Champions League football next term, a reality not witnessed since the 2016/17 season, cheap additions to fill the gap in the midfield will be a must.

Especially if much of our available funds will be tasked with meeting Borussia Dortmund’s asking price for their star prodigy.

The 23-year-old has an active involvement in supplying a goal threat for the Bundesliga outfit, having amassed seven goals and two assists from 22 appearances in the German top-flight so far.

According to FBref, however, the 23-year-old doesn’t possess the most astonishing of stats in the defensive department, ranking highly for blocks (85th percentile) with clearances (57th percentile) his next highest ranking.

That would suggest a difference in how Frankfurt currently deploy Lindstrom, of course, we could see a stark change in statistical information were he to pull on the famous red shirt under Jurgen Klopp.

