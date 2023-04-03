Liverpool turn their attention away from 24 y/o PL midfielder following latest transfer twist – report

Liverpool are ‘now considering other more expensive targets’ than Wolves’ Matheus Nunes as Jurgen Klopp seeks to rebuild his midfield this summer, that’s according to the Telegraph.

The Molineux outfit are expected to demand ‘well over £50m’ for the dynamic Portugal international this summer despite his failure to really get going since his move from Sporting Lisbon at the start of the season.

Following his move to the Midlands from the Portugese capital there was a clause included in his Wolves contract that meant the Reds could make another move for his services after initially coming close to doing securing his signature in the summer.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have now removed that clause, though, meaning that the Merseysiders will almost certainly target other options ahead of next season.

Someone with the ability to dictate play from the middle of the park while also being able to drive the side forward is something that Klopp’s side are sorely lacking at the moment.

Jude Bellingham, a player that seems to be the prime example of a box-to-box midfielder, is already recognised as the club’s main transfer target while Chelsea star Mason Mount has also been strongly linked with a move to L4 at the end of the current campaign.

