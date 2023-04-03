Liverpool star told to spend time improving his fitness rather than ‘in the gym lifting weights’ as struggle for form continues

Danny Murphy and Darren Bent have suggested that Trent Alexander-Arnold needs to change his fitness regime as he continues to receive criticism for his performances this season.

The Scouser has become recognised as one of the best right backs in the world in recent years but with Jurgen Klopp’s side struggling for consistency the England international has been one of the players singled out by critics.

His passing ability remains unmatched but the No. 66 is constantly being found out defensively and the two former Premier League stars have discussed what needs to change to ensure the Academy graduate returns to his world-class best in the near future.

Former Liverpool man Murphy told talkSPORT: “My obvious answer and the only thing I can think is he probably needs taking out the firing line and a good session on fitness.

“Maybe it’s too late this season now because they’re not getting in the top four anyway. But, I think whatever regime he’s going to do in the summer, it needs to be different because he needs to get back to his really sharp, fittest self.”

Bent asked if the defender has bulked up, and Murphy replied: “Yeah a little bit, that’s a good shout Benty. You mean wanting to look good rather than feel good, to be able to get about the pitch, he’s got in the gym a bit too much?”

Bent responded: “Potentially because I remember Gerard Houllier talking about it when I was with him at Aston Villa about players maybe doing too much weights and I get it, he looks fantastic.

“But when you look at him certainly a couple of years ago, he was a little bit slender. You know what it’s like Murph, if you continue to do the upper body weights, your mobility and willingness to turn a little bit can hinder you a little bit.

“I always look at Trent and think, with the football he’s still exceptional. His range of passing is still there, you don’t lose that. But his whole physique of getting around the pitch, getting sharp up to the attackers.

“One thing he used to do, even though his defensive responsibilities have been questioned for a little while now, he still used to get up against the wide man and at least make it look a little more difficult for him.

“But now he’s not even doing that, so he’s almost allowing the wide men to turn, run at him and then all of a sudden he’s struggling a little bit.

“So I definitely agree with Murph, the regime whatever he is doing, he needs to change it. Maybe less time in the gym lifting weights and maybe more time on the grass.”

Alexander-Arnold has certainly bulked up since making his debut back in 2016 but that is something that’s arguably happened naturally as his body has developed.

Having a good build and core strength is essential when playing as a defender but he’s been nowhere near his best this term.

The entire Liverpool squad in general have struggled this season, though, and it’s clear that changes need to be made in the summer.

We need Trent at his absolute best during our final 11 games because when he’s firing on all cylinders it’s clear that we’re a much stronger outfit.

