Liverpool’s future transfer targets this summer window

Liverpool have endured a challenging 2022/23 season that was met with further disappointment following the underwhelming exit from this year’s UEFA Champions League competition to current reigning champions Real Madrid, with the Reds likely to remain one of the summer transfer window’s most active clubs in an effort to revitalise the former Premier League contenders.

Whilst many fans will be quick to slate the club for what will be remembered as one of the less exciting campaigns of the Jurgen Klopp era, the Reds can still contest for the top four, with the side ranked at +175 to finish in the Champions League spots according to the latest soccer odds on the DraftKings sportsbook.

Liverpool’s inconsistent play has been very much apparent as the Reds were able to stage a major 7-0 thumping over their bitter rivals Manchester United, before losing 1-0 to bottom-of-the-table Bournemouth the following week, with their struggles being also increasingly present in the European and domestic cup competitions.

Despite some harrowing defeats and underwhelming performances, faith in the German tactician at the helm continues to be well-placed, as the Reds look set for another monumental summer that could result in some heavy spending on some of European football’s most impressive star names.

Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund:

Without question, the most notorious and highly anticipated summer transfer target for the Reds to pursue later this year will be England international Jude Bellingham, who has set the Bundesliga ablaze following his transfer from his boyhood club Birmingham City in 2020.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, the teenager is understood to remain keen on the prospect of a switch to Anfield this summer.

At just 19 years of age, Bellingham is arguably the most sort after prospect in all of world football as he has already showcased an incredible amount of talent both on and off the ball in the heart of a Dortmund midfield that is now wagering a strong challenge to end Bayern Munich’s reign of dominance over the Bundesliga.

Following on from his sublime showings in both the Bundesliga and at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Bellingham is expected to be one of the summer’s most highly anticipated departures as virtually every major European giant is already salivating over the possibility of gaining the English wonderkid’s signature, with Liverpool being one of the most active pursuers.

Given that the Reds’ current midfield is now ageing rapidly as well as other former star names now falling out of the rotation due to their recent struggles in form, the potential arrival of Jude Bellingham at Anfield would be one of the greatest additions to Klopp’s squad which could instantly propel Liverpool right back into title contention.

Josko Gvardiol – RB Leipzig:

After a magical run that was on display for everyone to see at the FIFA World Cup, Croatian international and RB Leipzig starting centre-half Josko Gvardiol is now on the radar for a multitude of clubs from across the world, which is now rumoured to include Liverpool.

At just 21 years of age, there is reason to believe that Gvardiol could be the potential long-term successor to Virgil Van Dijk and would be a welcoming addition to the Liverpool backline, especially given the past struggles of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip throughout the course of this season.

Much like Bellingham, Gvardiol’s departure from his German club is being viewed as an inevitable scenario as many club’s have already expressed their desire to purchase the youngster in a move that could eclipse the $100 million mark.

Mason Mount – Chelsea:

With long-time tenured Brazilian playmaker Roberto Firmino now confirming his departure at the end of the season, Liverpool are already looking very likely to be in the market for a new creative spark that can play out of the midfield, with Chelsea and England international midfielder Mason Mount emerging as one of the early rumoured targets to take Firmino’s spot in the team.

Despite his recent struggles at Chelsea under now sacked head coach Graham Potter, the Englishman has still garnered a great amount of attention from other clubs in the league, which even include reigning champions Manchester City.

The player has endured a period of inconsistency during his latest campaign at Stamford Bridge, yet he is very likely to earn a major move away from West London, which could include a move up north to Merseyside.

Given that Liverpool’s midfield does desperately need a strong field of recruitment throughout the summer window, the arrival of the former UEFA Champions League winner may prove to be a much-needed and vastly important amenity to the ageing squad with the Reds already investing a large sum of cash on their frontline following the prior arrivals of Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.

