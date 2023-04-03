‘Terror of a place to go’ – Gary Neville sends Anfield warning to Arsenal as Liverpool are told how they can affect the title race

Gary Neville has warned Arsenal about the power of Anfield and believes Liverpool can play a huge role in this season’s Premier League title race.

The Reds were defeated 4-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday and after their trip to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, Jurgen Klopp’s side then welcome the Gunners to L4 on Sunday.

Despite still backing the Sky Blues to defender the league title, former Manchester United defender Neville believes three points for Mikel Arteta’s men this weekend could be enough to ensure the title heads to the Emirates at the end of the season instead.

“I still think City are going to do it because I think that they’ll have that little bit more experience,” he told Sky Sports (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

“Look, I think it’s 50:50, it wasn’t that I was certain six or eight weeks ago that City were going to win win the league, I absolutely thought by now Arsenal would have dropped lots of points and they wouldn’t be where they are, but now I think it’s 50:50.

READ MORE: Six Chelsea players doubtful for new boss in Liverpool clash

“I think City might still do it. I’m not going to put everything on the Liverpool game, our manager used to say to us, ‘You win at Anfield, you win the league’.

“If it was at this time of year quite often that proved to be the case. If Arsenal go to Anfield and win, I would definitely say it would be their title, because the confidence from that would be unbelievable.

“Anfield is a terror of a place to go, but if they lose at Anfield it then becomes a title race. I’m saying they’re going to lose it just because they lose at Anfield, but if they win at Anfield I think they will win it.”

Despite Liverpool’s struggle for consistency this term, Anfield remains a difficult place to visit with Leeds United the only side to take maximum points from their trip to Merseyside so far this season.

Arsenal are without an away league win against Klopp’s side since 2012 but they’ll be hoping to end that dismal run to ensure their eight-point lead is still intact by the end of the weekend.

Many are aware of the power of Liverpool’s 12th man and we need to ensure Anfield is bouncing on Sunday – not only because we can play a huge role in the title race, but because we’re still fighting for a top four finish.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!