‘Unusual’ – How Graham Potter’s Chelsea sacking will directly affect Liverpool

Graham Potter was the latest manager to succumb to the yearly round of managerial sackings in English football following a disappointing 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of a clash with Liverpool on Tuesday it seems that former Brighton star Bruno Saltor, who had formed part of the Englishman’s backroom staff at the London-based outfit, is now set to take control.

“One of the unusual parts of Potter’s departure is that most of his backroom staff will stay in place until a successor is hired. This is something Potter has supported,” David Ornstein wrote for The Athletic. “That means former Brighton defender Bruno will be in charge of the team for the home game against Liverpool on Tuesday and possibly after that.”

It should only be an appointment made on a temporary basis, of course, with the Blues likely to consider a more high-profile option to take the reins long-term.

One might expect Julian Nagelsmann, also recently handed his P45 by Bayern Munich, to be the subject of heavy interest from Todd Boehly and Co. in light of the experience amassed in the Champions League and at a top European club.

In the meantime, we’ll be hoping to avoid the worst effects of the dreaded ‘managerial bounce’ in the English capital tomorrow as we hope to salvage what remains from the wreckage of our top four hopes.

With performances still found to be wanting – and brutally exposed by Manchester City – a vast improvement will be required in London to steer us back in the right direction.

