Pundit left disgusted at one thing 23 y/o Liverpool star did during Man City defeat

Chris Sutton has tore into Cody Gakpo after the Dutchman attempted to win Liverpool a penalty by diving at the Etihad on Sunday.

With the Reds trailing 3-1 to Manchester City and in urgent need of a goal to reduce the deficit, the former PSV forward knocked the ball past his compatriot Nathan Ake inside the Sky Blues’ area before dangling his leg in the hope of making contact with the defender.

Former Premier League striker Sutton was disgusted by what he seen from our No. 18, however, ordering the 23-year-old to ‘stop it’.

“Come on, stop it. Dutch diver. That was one of the worst I’ve seen. Come on. He’s better than that,” Sutton said on BBC Radio 5’s Football Phone In (as quoted by Football Fancast).

READ MORE: ‘Terror of a place to go’ – Gary Neville sends Anfield warning to Arsenal as Liverpool are told how they can affect the title race

At first viewing it did look like the Netherlands international was fouled but fair play to referee Simon Hooper for spotting that it was a clear dive.

Simulation is something that you never want to see but it’s not as if Gakpo is the first player to ever attempt to con the referee.

Despite the 4-1 defeat, he was actually one of our better players on the day as he attempted to drive Liverpool up the pitch with his powerful and direct running.

Let’s hope he learns from his mistake, though, and that we see him find the back of the net a few more times before the end of the season.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!