Liverpool enter race to sign ‘press-resistant’ starlet who claimed one Premier League first – report

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign teenage Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

According to Football Insider, ‘the Merseysiders are keen to bring the 19-year-old to Anfield in the off-season as they plot an overhaul of their midfield’.

The Belgian youngster is also believed to be attracting attention from Chelsea, Arsenal and both Manchester clubs (as per Football Insider), having only moved to St Mary’s from Man City last year.

The report stated that Pep Guardiola’s side included a £40m buyback clause in the transfer to Southampton, although this can’t be activated until next year, which gives Liverpool and other prospective suitors the chance to sign him during the forthcoming transfer window.

READ MORE: Liverpool now considering bid for ‘fantastic’ £90m man who nearly joined Arsenal in January – report

READ MORE: Jota opens up on struggles to find his rhythm after nearly a year without a goal for Liverpool

Lavia, who won his first senior cap for Belgium against Germany last week, became the first player born in 2004 to score a Premier League goal when he netted the Saints’ equaliser in their 2-1 win over Chelsea in the early weeks of the current campaign (BBC Sport).

When the south coast club won the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge in February, The Athletic reporter Jacob Tanswell admitted that he ‘underestimated how good’ the 19-year-ols is, hailing him as ‘press-resistant’ and adding that ‘when he plays, team can transition through the thirds & play into the front 4 with quality’ (via @J_Tanswell on Twitter).

The teenager is a tenacious tackler in midfield, averaging two per game (WhoScored), with Thiago the only player at Liverpool who can exceed that figure.

As per WhoScored, Lavia’s also capable of breaking the opposition press by picking off passes from distance, recording 1.7 accurate long balls per game.

He wouldn’t be the most prolific midfielder that Liverpool could sign – that aforementioned goal against Chelsea remains the only one of his senior career (Transfermarkt) – but he seems to be a well-rounded young talent who’s already gaining valuable Premier League exposure, and plenty of admirers.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!