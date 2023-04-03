‘He can handle it…’ – Journalist outlines ‘what Liverpool want’ in summer transfer window

Liverpool may be able to land one summer transfer target for a relatively low price, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Football Insider reported last month that the Reds are in an advantageous position to sign Ruben Neves, who’s apparently ready to depart Wolves in pursuit of a new challenge after six years at Molineux.

The report claimed that Julen Lopetegui’s side would accept offers of £50m for the 26-year-old and could even do business for slightly less than that figure if they’re relegated from the Premier League.

The Portugal international has just 15 months remaining on his current contract, which has led O’Rourke to claim that he could be acquired for a relative bargain.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “One year left on his contract, so they might be able to land Neves on a cheaper fee than you would normally have to pay for a player of his calibre.

“He’s proved at Wolves that he can handle it in the Premier League and that’s what Liverpool want right now for next season. They want somebody to come in and hit the ground running in their midfield and help get the team back on track.”

If the Reds are dead set on strengthening their midfield in the summer with proven Premier League quality, they could hardly do much better than moving for Neves.

He’s played 170 times in the division and scored 20 goals, a decent return considering that he features primarily as a defensive midfielder (Transfermarkt).

The 26-year-old showed Liverpool what he can offer to them when Wolves thrashed the Reds 3-0 in February, a game in which he found the net. As per Sofascore, he also won six duels and three tackles, along with completing seven accurate long balls and 100% of his crosses.

If Lopetegui’s team drop out of the top flight, it’s very hard to see Neves sticking around in the Championship at his juncture of his career. That, and his contract situation, could make him quite attainable for FSG if they make a move for him.

He seems like the perfect player to come in and make an immediate impact at Anfield rather than needing time to settle in, having already enjoyed five seasons at Premier League level.

