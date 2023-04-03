Six Chelsea players doubtful for new boss in Liverpool clash

Chelsea prepare to welcome Liverpool without a manager and as many as six players, with the London club also attempting to begin a run of form that could pave the way for an unlikely top four finish.

As reported by the Liverpool ECHO, current interim boss Bruno Saltor is currently experiencing fitness doubts for: ‘Raheem Sterling (hamstring), Edouard Mendy (finger), Cesar Azpilicueta (concussion / head injury), Wesley Fofana (fatigue), Thiago Silva (knee) and Armando Broja (knee)’.

This may well come as somewhat of a boost for Jurgen Klopp but with our boss stating that “everybody is a doubt” about his own squad – it doesn’t seem that we’re in too much more of a positive position.

The likes of ex-Red Raheem Sterling and veteran Thiago Silva are probably the positives for the Reds, with several other omissions also good news but something that we will have been expecting ahead of the match.

The case is always the same though, it doesn’t matter what team is put up against us – we just need to beat them.

Coming off the back of defeats to Bournemouth, Real Madrid and Manchester City and playing away from home – it’s not a game that look set to win comfortably, if at all.

We can only be buoyed by the Stamford Bridge side’s season being worse than ours and with Graham Potter being axed before the match, we have to try and capitalise on a team struggling with confidence.

A repeat of both the FA and Carabao Cup finals but the participating teams are starkly removed from the form that we saw from them last season.

