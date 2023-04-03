(Video) Wijnaldum scores second goal after injury return with super header

There’s no question that Jurgen Klopp will be crying out for a Gini Wijnaldum-esque player this summer as part of a much-needed revamp at the end of the season.

The Dutch international reminded fans of his goalscoring capabilities yesterday as his opening goal kickstarted the 3-0 thumping of Sampdoria in Serie A.

The former Red found himself on the end of a Nemanja Matic cross into the box, with the ‘keeper standing no chance against a clever headed goal smacked into the turf.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports (via Reddit):