(Video) Alisson and Henderson exchange angry words during Liverpool’s draw at Chelsea

Liverpool’s goalless draw against Chelsea tonight – the second time that scoreline has played out between then in the Premier League this season – won’t live long in the memory.

However, a largely tepid contest briefly saw the touchpaper being lit as Reds teammates Jordan Henderson and Alisson Becker exchanged angry words during the second half.

The duo were seen vehemently arguing with one another in the 76th minute, just after an unconvincing Joel Matip clearance presented Joao Felix with a scoring opportunity for the Blues, only for him to fire over the crossbar (Sky Sports).

The Liverpool captain appeared unhappy with the goalkeeper’s involvement in that passage of play and let the Brazilian know it, with Ali squaring up to the number 14 as the two of them shared their respective viewpoints.

There was even a quick shoulder nudge between Henderson and Alisson as the argument continued for a few seconds, before the match resumed and ultimately fizzled out to a 0-0 stalemate.

Thankfully it didn’t descend into anything more than a quick exchange of words, and the sight of teammates getting frustrated with one another is a common sight in football, so the two will surely draw a line under it quickly and now switch their focus towards the Arsenal game next Sunday.

You can view the showdown between the two players below, with footage from @SC_ESPN and NBC Sport on Peacock (via @sas_o07 on Twitter):