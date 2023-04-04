(Video) Alisson whips out one of the saves of the season in point-blank Havertz stop

Alisson Becker will quite probably have little in the way of opposition when it comes to deciding who Liverpool’s player of the season has been in a largely dismal and bleak campaign.

The Brazilian international was once again on hand to bail out his teammates after Kai Havertz was found in the middle of the box by a sensational ball from Ben Chilwell.

Fortunately, our No.1 was quick to smother the danger, even if the former Bayer Leverkusen’s effort wasn’t quite as ruthless as one might expect from close-range.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports: