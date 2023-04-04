(Video) Alisson’s moment of brilliance overlooked as VAR chalks a second goal out

It was a poor performance from Liverpool and if it wasn’t for Chelsea’s inability to find the back of the net and VAR disallowing two goals, we certainly would have lost the game but that doesn’t mean we can’t afford the brief glimpses of brilliance – like one from Alisson Becker.

Kai Havertz saw the ball hit the back of the net and, like Reece James had done in the first-half, he thought he had put his side into the lead at Stamford Bridge.

However, what preceded the ball finding its way into the back of our net was first a brilliant save from our No.1 and it was only the arm of the German that meant it did eventually find its way past our ‘keeper.

Because of what followed and the quick VAR check to chalk the goal out, the save of the Brazilian will be forgotten but it really did ensure that we could at least leave London with a clean sheet and a point.

You can watch Alisson’s save via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

DISALLOWED! The ball struck Havertz arm and is ruled out ❌ pic.twitter.com/xpA7Z2sZ7q — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 4, 2023

