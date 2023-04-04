Liverpool eyeing raid for ‘spectacular’ £141k-p/w metronome; he impressed v Reds recently – report

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a potential summer raid for one Real Madrid star, although he could be rather difficult to acquire.

Spanish outlet Fichajes have claimed that the Reds are plotting a move for Eduardo Camavinga, with several Premier League clubs apparently willing to throw everything at trying to sign the 20-year-old.

However, it’ll likely take an extraordinary offer to prise him away from the Bernabeu, with the Champions League holders having no intention of entertaining any bids for him, and the player happy to stay put where he is.

Valued at €69.1m (£60.5m) by Football Transfers, the France midfielder is a remarkable talent for his age, having made almost 180 senior appearances combined at club and international level (Transfermarkt).

He has lined out 83 times for Real Madrid, for whom he impressed against Liverpool in their European clash in recent weeks.

As per Sofascore, Los Blanco’s 5-2 win at Anfield saw Camavinga won four tackles and six duels, complete 86% of his passes and pick out three accurate long balls.

Then, in the second leg at the Bernabeu, he had a shot which struck the woodwork, posted an 87% pass completion rate and found a teammate with all five long passes he played (Sofascore).

The £141,000-per-week midfielder (FBref) has been hailed as ‘spectacular’ by his manager Carlo Ancelotti (DAZN, via Marca), while FBref cites him as stylistically similar to Thiago Alcantara.

Camavinga is one of the best distributors of a ball at the highest level, with his 90.2% pass completion rate over the past year placing him in the 96th percentile among midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues (FBref).

Unfortunately, the chances of Liverpool – or indeed anyone – persuading Real Madrid to sell appear rather slim, but if the resources are there to at least put in a reasonable offer, it could at least be worth FSG asking the question.

