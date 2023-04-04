(Video) Joe Gomez forces strong save from Kepa towards half-time in Liverpool v Chelsea

Joe Gomez forced a strong save from Kepa Arrizabalaga towards the end of the first half in Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Chelsea tonight.

The home side thought they had taken the lead midway through the first half when Reece James found the net, but the goal was disallowed as Enzo Fernandez was narrowly offside in the build-up.

With half-time looming, the Reds had barely threatened their opponents in the final third, although they prompted their goalkeeper into action in first half stoppage time.

Receiving the ball 25 yards from goal, Gomez took a couple of touches to set himself before unleashing a powerful shot which Kepa got a strong fist behind to punch the ball away for a corner, from which Fabinho’s drive was diverted away from danger by Wesley Fofana.

It remained goalless at half-time, with those two efforts the closest Liverpool came to scoring in the first 45 minutes.

You can see the shot from Gomez below, taken from beIN Sports’ coverage of the game (@beINSPORTS_EN) and shared on Twitter by @Darlena631270: