(Video) Jamie Carragher makes confident prediction about Liverpool v Arsenal

Jamie Carragher has voiced his confidence that Liverpool can defeat Arsenal next Sunday.

The Gunners go to Anfield with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League, their fortunes in stark contrast to those of the Reds, who sit eighth and are a full 30 points behind Mikel Arteta’s side.

The north Londoners have won all seven top-flight matches since losing to closest challengers Manchester City in mid-February, while Jurgen Klopp’s men go into tonight’s clash at Chelsea having not picked up a point since their 7-0 demolition of Manchester United a month ago.

The teams’ respective positions and form doesn’t make for good reading from a Liverpool perspective, but this is a fixture the Merseysiders have dominated in recent years.

Since Arsenal’s last league win at Anfield in September 2012, they’ve been beaten by four goals at the venue on four separate occasions, the latest of those being last season.

Also, despite the Reds’ struggles this term, they’ve only lost once at home in the top flight (against Leeds in October), so they remain a formidable proposition on their own patch.

Carragher was asked on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football if he thinks his former club will defeat the Gunners, replying: “Yeah. I think Liverpool will beat Arsenal at home”, which prompted a surprised Gary Neville to dub it “a big call” from his punditry colleague.

Certain fixtures can take on a complexion of their own and provide a mental block – look at Man City’s recent record away to Tottenham, for instance – so it’ll be a big test of the league leaders’ resolve to see if they can bridge the Anfield hurdle which has so often tripped them up spectacularly.

For Liverpool, it’s a rare game where there may be more pressure on the visitors for a result than Klopp’s side. Could that play into our hands?

