Carragher’s brutal reaction to Chelsea game likely to be mirrored by Liverpool fans

Jamie Carragher was far from impressed with the calibre of performance on show from Liverpool as they held on to a fragile goalless lead going into the half-time break.

The Merseysiders were once again fortunate to not go a goal down in the first-45 minutes of action, as a multitude of Chelsea attacks were given free passage through the visitors’ midfield.

“Liverpool are one of the easiest teams in the Premier League to play against,” the former centre-half spoke on Sky Sports (as also relayed on Twitter by @AnfieldWatch).

Jamie Carragher: "Liverpool are one of the easiest teams in the Premier League to play against." #lfc [sky] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 4, 2023

With two goals having already been disallowed for the hosts, and fairly so, one might have hoped that Jurgen Klopp’s men would take to the challenge of a first away win since a 2-0 victory at Newcastle back in February.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, however, it appears to be more of the same for a Liverpool side in desperate need of industry and legs in the middle of the park.

That’s not to say that other departments have been functioning perfectly, with it remaining true that the comparative lack of effective pressing from the frontline is putting increased pressure on the midfield.

Nonetheless, bearing in mind the reality that much of our struggles can be traced back to the centre circle, it should be abundantly clear to each and every decision-maker at Anfield that we simply can’t afford to enter the next campaign without spending some serious money on additions to the squad.

Fail to do so and we’d expect this issue Carragher has yet again identified to persist into 2023/24.

