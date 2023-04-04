PL ace Klopp admires feels exit from current club is ‘necessary’; LFC almost signed him as an U16

Mason Mount is reportedly of the mind that an exit from his childhood club, Chelsea, this summer ‘is both likely and indeed necessary’.

The England international has found himself in an increasingly untenable position at Stamford Bridge, as Neil Jones has reported, which could very well play into Liverpool’s hands.

“Mount will enter the final year of his contract in June, and talks over a new long-term deal have stalled,” the journalist wrote for GOAL. “The feeling, from both camps, is that a parting of the ways at the end of this season is both likely and indeed necessary.”

Jurgen Klopp is known to be an admirer of the 24-year-old – whom the Reds are said to have come close to signing as an U16 player – understandably so in light of his general durability and positional versatility.

Given how limited the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara and, to an extent, Jordan Henderson have been in that former department, it’s now more critical than ever that the club secures talent capable of enduring the demands of a campaign.

Quality alone cannot be the defining checkbox, though it certainly seems that we’d be getting more than just bags of ability from Mount were he to be open to a switch to league rivals Liverpool this summer.

Ultimately, it will come down to the Blues, who are sure to have their reservations about strengthening a direct rival, though, with the Englishman’s contract set to expire next year, it seems they could be left with very little in the way of choice.

