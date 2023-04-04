(Video) Klopp shares details on squad team meetings but declares: “It’s not about talking anymore”

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he and his players have had ‘many meetings’ during this season, as they try and iron out what is going wrong on the pitch and how to fix it.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old said: “Over the period we’ve had so many meetings, if you win, you have a short talk, saying what was good and what we have to keep doing, and when things are not going well, you cannot just get over it like this, you have so many meetings.

“It’s not about talking anymore, it’s about delivering, it’s about doing. That is the message. We spoke over the season about everything 100 per cent. You cannot close your eyes and hope it will get better. But it’s for us to deliver.”

It seems that the German is getting frustrated of how much everyone has been talking about the problems and the lack of sorting the issues out, something which needs to change quickly.

We may already be out of the running for the top four but if we lose our next two matches, it will be all but guaranteed and time is running out to save this campaign.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on the team meetings via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

