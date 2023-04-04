(Video) Klopp doubles down on Liverpool commitment after Dortmund exit comparisons

Jurgen Klopp made the decision to step away from Borussia Dortmund after a poor run of results left many to question his job security but the German doesn’t look to be doing similar at Anfield.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old was asked whether he could repeat an exit plan like he had at the Westfalenstadion: “[At Dortmund], I stepped back and then we turned it around while I was stepping back.

“When I announced I would leave at the end of the season we played a good part, that is true”.

Then asked if he could leave Merseyside, the boss smiled and said: “That’s not my plan!” and it was as clear an indication as anything that he is fully committed to the Reds.

It’s rare that a manager and his supporters can have such a strong bond but that is very clearly in place at our club and, despite a poor season on the pitch, next to nobody is asking for new man to be in our hotseat.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Dortmund similarities (from 1:41) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

