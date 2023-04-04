Sky Sports journo says ‘Klopp has alluded to’ one thing Liverpool ‘need’ in summer transfer window

Jurgen Klopp ‘has alluded to’ Liverpool’s ‘need’ for midfield recruitment in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

With three of the Reds’ current options in that area set to see their contracts expire in June (Transfermarkt), and Arthur Melo’s loan from Juventus highly unlikely to be made permanent, an injection of new blood will certainly be needed during the off-season.

Jude Bellingham has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield for some time, with the likes of Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes, Mason Mount and more also being touted as potential signings.

Sheth believes Liverpool need to bring in a minimum of one new midfielder this summer, adding that the manager is also patently aware of the importance of doing so.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: “I don’t think they can afford not to bring in at least one midfielder this summer, be it Bellingham or not.

“Jurgen Klopp has alluded to it and is very public about things needing to change in the summer. That area does need to strengthen.”

As it stands, Liverpool will have seven midfield options in their squad for next season (Transfermarkt).

Three of those – Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho – are 20 or younger, with the latter two often playing in an advanced position.

Jordan Henderson turns 33 in June, Thiago will be 32 next Tuesday, Fabinho has copped plenty of criticism in recent months and Curtis Jones has been reduced to a peripheral role, starting only once in the current Premier League campaign (Transfermarkt).

Indeed, of those seven players, none are aged between 23 and 28, the window during which midfielders are generally regarded to be at their peak (The Athletic).

Liverpool’s main transfer target Bellingham is still only 19, but his vast experience with Borussia Dortmund and England makes him a rarity for a player of his age profile.

The likes of Mount, Neves and Nunes all fit between the 23-28 bracket and are accustomed to Premier League football, two ideal boxes to be ticked for prospective midfield signings in the summer.

Having publicly criticised most of his team in public after Saturday’s humbling by Manchester City (Sky Sports), Klopp may well be privately planning an extensive rebuild of the squad during the off-season.

With playing resources set to be pruned significantly unless investment is made, it’s no wonder Sheth feels the Reds must go into the market for at least one new midfielder.

