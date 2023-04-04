(Images) How Klopp reacted to seeing Daniel Sturridge pre-Liverpool v Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp was thrilled to be reunited with one of his former Liverpool players ahead of tonight’s clash against Chelsea.

It’s been nearly four years since Daniel Sturridge was last in the Reds’ squad, but he shared a warm embrace with his one-time manager when the two crossed paths at Stamford Bridge this evening.

The 33-year-old represented both clubs during his time in England, featuring in the Merseysiders’ run to Champions League glory in his final season with us in 2018/19. Currently a free agent, he last played for Perth Glory in Australia 10 months ago.

The striker featured 90 times for Klopp at Liverpool, more than under any other coach in his career, netting 25 goals during the German’s reign at Anfield (Transfermarkt).

Sturridge was on Sky Sports punditry duty tonight when his former boss spotted him and exchanged a hug, with the duo briefly chatting amongst one another prior to kick-off.

The English marksman might have been blighted with injuries during his time with the Reds (Transfermarkt), but he played a big role in getting them back towards the top of English football, and it was delightful to see the pair looking so happy to see each other.

You can see the images of Klopp and Sturridge below, as shared by @LFC and @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter: