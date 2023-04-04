(Video) Konate’s toe saves the Reds again as Reece James’ goal is ruled out

After first clearing one off the line from a Mateo Kovacic effort, Ibou Konate again saved Liverpool from conceding the first goal against Chelsea but this time in a much different way.

When Reece James fired the ball into the back of Alisson Becker’s net, he wheeled off in celebration but he had missed the raised flag from the linesman.

The call was for Enzo Fernandez who had got himself into an offside position because he was in front of our No.5, who had held his place on the edge of the six yard line.

A VAR check proved that the initial decision was correct and ensured that the scoreline remained at 0-0.

You can watch the James disallowed goal via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

GOAL DISALLOWED! ❌ Tough on Reece James who lashes home a brilliant volley 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S6jMRdzAxP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 4, 2023

