(Video) Shocking statistic starkly illustrates Liverpool’s woes in 2023 so far

One shocking statistic shared on Sky Sports News this morning (via Football Daily on Twitter) starkly illustrates just how difficult 2023 has been for Liverpool so far.

The Reds have played 11 Premier League matches since the turn of the year and lost five, with trips to Brentford, Brighton, Wolves, Bournemouth and Manchester City all ending in defeat.

Indeed, three of those losses were by a three-goal margin, with a cumulative goal difference of -12 from those five games (two goals scored, 14 conceded).

Just three months into 2023, Liverpool have already been defeated in more league matches since January than they did in all of 2022.

They didn’t lose any of their 19 top-flight assignments from January to May and had only been beaten once prior to October this season (at Manchester United), before losing to Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Leeds in that month.

From four defeats in 35 Premier League matches in the entirety of 2022, to five in 11 already since ringing in the New Year, the numbers don’t paint a pretty picture.

With a bit of luck, Jurgen Klopp and his players will rectify that worrying defeat race in their concluding 11 top-flight games this term, and throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

You can catch the clip of the statistic from Sky Sports News below, as shared by @footballdaily on Twitter.