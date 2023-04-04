Liverpool insider delivers FSG investor ‘discussions’ update after owner u-turn

Many eyes have been on FSG and John Henry this season, either hoping for new owners to be found for Liverpool or for more investment to be provided – in order to bolster our playing staff ahead of an important summer.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce said: “The owners flirted with the idea of selling up before Christmas, with FSG president Mike Gordon temporarily taking a step back from the day-to-day running of the club before the focus turned to selling only a minority stake. Those discussions with investors are ongoing.”

It seems that these reports of a possible sale were true but this triumphant u-turn to search solely for investors is still very much underway at this moment in time.

With Pearce having a history of delivering some fairly insightful news from within the club, we can assume that this report is correct and that we have been given a true peek behind the door of what is currently happening at the very top of the club.

As fans of what happens on the pitch, the only attention we really need to pay is to see if this investment can be found in time for a summer spending spree but as the weeks pass – that seems more unlikely.

With much being made of who the potential new owners could have been, it will be positive to see that these ‘discussions’ with potential new investors will lead to ensuring we recieve someone who is financially and morally capable of backing our hopes for a bright future at Anfield.

