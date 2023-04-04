Reliable journo: Liverpool one ‘to watch’ for ‘monster’ Napoli star; release clause is only £42m

Liverpool could be one to watch this summer when it comes to securing a top defensive signing if Ben Jacobs’ latest update is anything to go by.

The Merseysiders are understood to be fans of Napoli’s Kim Min-jae and will have a small window of opportunity – 15 days, to be precise – within which to act to make the most of the player’s £42m release clause.

“There is a release clause of £42m, which in the current market is pretty decent value. Napoli’s lawyer Mattia Grassani has confirmed it will be active this summer for just 15 days at the start of the window,” the CBS Sports journalist wrote for CaughtOffside.

“Napoli are a bit concerned that’s quite a low number, given the player’s form, so may look to offer improved terms. Kim only joined from Fenerbahce this season but has more than earned improved terms.

“Manchester United have scouted Kim, but they have Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as high-profile and recent signings in defence. There are other suitors who can perhaps offer the player more guaranteed instant minutes.

“My understanding is that Tottenham and Liverpool are ones to watch. Remember, Kim is 26 so won’t want to move to any top European club as only a squad player.”

With some doubt cast over the futures of backup duo Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, it would certainly be unsurprising to see the Reds capitalise on the availability of a quality defensive addition – funds permitting.

With Ibrahima Konate considered a mainstay, not to mention Virgil van Dijk being considered a league above other Premier League centre-backs on his day, however, it’s difficult to imagine the 26-year-old (nicknamed ‘The Monster’, as reported by The Guardian) feeling confident about his chances of securing regular first-team minutes.

A signing of the calibre of Evan Ndicka, whose contract is set to run out this summer, then seems a comparatively more realistic option for us to pursue at the end of the season. Especially so if we fail to secure Champions League football.

Regardless, with so many issues stemming from the middle of the park and catching adjoining departments in its blast radius, we simply can’t afford to prioritise beyond the midfield unless spare cash is lying around after our top targets are secured.

