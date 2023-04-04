Liverpool set to abandon pursuit of ‘stunning’ midfielder due to one main concern – report

Liverpool are set to abandon their reported pursuit of one transfer target due to concerns over his mobility, according to Football Insider.

The same outlet had reported just month ago that the Reds had been plotting a move for Youri Tielemans, although it seems they’re no longer interested in the Belgian.

The Leicester midfielder looks set to be available on a free transfer this summer after failing to agree new terms with the Foxes, but it now seems he won’t be coming to Anfield.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool ‘have pulled the plug on’ a potential move for the 25-year-old, as ‘it is believed that Jurgen Klopp’s recruitment team have analysed the player but deem him “not mobile enough”, sources say, for their team’s requirements’.

With the Reds very much needing to strengthen their midfield ranks this summer, particularly with so many of their current options set to soon be out of contract (Transfermarkt), it may seem surprising that they’re seemingly opting out of a move for Tielemans.

The Belgian has proven his worth in the Premier League, with 41 goal contributions in 143 appearances (Transfermarkt), while also being available on a free and currently on a relatively modest £35,000 per week (FBref), so he’d be very much affordable at Anfield.

He’s shown his ability to come up with big moments in high-stakes matches, netting the winner for Leicester in the FA Cup final two years ago, while he was also hailed by Gary Lineker on Twitter for a ‘stunning‘ goal he plundered against Everton earlier this season.

However, if those entrusted with the recruitment process at Anfield have deal-breaking concerns over his mobility for Klopp’s system, and if the manager is to agree with that assessment, then it might be for the best if Liverpool look elsewhere, despite Tielemans otherwise seeming like an ideal candidate to target.

