Liverpool targeting alternative for Anfield stalwart in summer transfer window – report

Liverpool are reportedly seeking a new goalkeeper in the summer to provide competition for Alisson at Anfield.

Of the three current stoppers in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, two could well have departed the club by the start of next season.

Adrian’s contract ends in June and, having made just one first team appearance this term (Transfermarkt), his exit looks inevitable. Meanwhile, Caoimhin Kelleher has been tipped to move on from the Reds ‘for the good of his own career’, as per Ian Doyle for the Liverpool Echo.

The Daily Mail have reported that Liverpool ‘are looking for a keeper to compete with Alisson Becker’ now that the ‘highly-rated’ Irishman ‘wants more regular football’.

For all the focus on prospective midfield signings in the summer transfer window, the goalkeeping position is one which also needs attention during the off-season.

If, as seems highly likely, both Adrian and Kelleher depart in the next few months, that leaves Alisson as the only senior netminder at Klopp’s disposal.

Harvey Davies has been included in some senior matchday squads this term, but having yet to play a competitive first team game (Transfermarkt), the manager may be reluctant to instantly upgrade the 19-year-old to being the Brazilian’s immediate deputy.

Liverpool may be able to poach a cut-price option from another club in England or Europe with a bit more high-level experience and who could be content to play backup to the current number one, potentially seeing the Reds as a step up in their career.

They have been linked with Dutch youngster Bart Verbruggen (Voetbal International), who like Kelleher has proven to be an adept penalty saver during Anderlecht’s run to the Europa Conference League quarter-finals (Transfermarkt).

Several areas of Klopp’s squad may need investment in the summer, and a new goalkeeper to deputise for Alisson is one of them.

