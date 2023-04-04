Curtis Jones starts amid six changes v Chelsea: Liverpool team news confirmed

Liverpool head to Stamford Bridge this evening in full knowledge of the likely reality that nothing short of a win will keep alive their fragile top four hopes this term.

The Merseysiders find themselves eighth in the league table and eight points short of fourth-placed Tottenham (with two games in hand), so it admittedly remains possible for Jurgen Klopp’s men to still secure Champions League football whilst 11 games remain in the season.

That being said, the FA Cup holders will have to rely on some slip-ups along the way from two of Brighton, Manchester United or Newcastle United beyond Spurs, which may be asking for too much as it is.

READ MORE: PL ace Klopp admires feels exit from current club is ‘necessary’; LFC almost signed him as an U16

READ MORE: James Pearce now confirms game-changing FSG news; Liverpool to benefit in a big way

Alisson Becker, as expected, is the man selected between the sticks, with Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate holding down the fort ahead of the Brazil international.

Curtis Jones, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson make up a tweaked midfield.

The German tactician has made further changes up top with Bobby Firmino and Darwin Nunez coming in alongside Diogo Jota.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Thoughts on that starting-XI, Reds? 🔵⚔️🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/aWi12VGDAd — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 4, 2023

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!