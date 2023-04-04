Fabio Carvalho starts as Klopp rings in the changes v Chelsea: Predicted Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp promised several changes would be made to his starting-XI for Chelsea in light of the demanding fixture schedule facing Liverpool this April.

A humbling 4-1 defeat at the hands of league rivals Manchester City will certainly be figuring in the manager’s mind ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge – not to mention the club’s ongoing appalling away record.

There will be some amount of hope that this will be mitigated by the Blues struggles in London of late, though a change in the dugout will hardly have come at the right time for an outfit pushing for a first win on the road since mid-February (2-0 v Newcastle).

Alisson Becker will likely feature between the sticks once more, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate retaining their places in the backline.

We’d be far from surprised to see serious changes in the middle of the park with James Milner and Fabio Carvalho coming in for Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott.

Darwin Nunez should come back into the side for the trip to the capital, taking Diogo Jota’s place in the forward line.

EOTK’s predicted XI: Alisson, Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Milner, Carvalho, Nunez, Gakpo, Salah

