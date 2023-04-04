(Video) Mo Salah avoids the Manchester City badge; copies Luis Suarez

Liverpool and Manchester City have built up quite a rivalry in the past few years and it appears that this has rubbed off on Mo Salah who made an interesting gesture towards the crest of the Manchester club.

As Luis Suarez did last year, the Egyptian King seemed to avoid standing on the large badge that was emblazoned on the carpeted floor and walked around it instead.

Moments like this can always be viewed in two ways, a classy show of respect to his opposition that he clearly views as a worthy competitor – or a deliberate way to show there’s nothing with Pep Guardiola’s club he wants anything to do with.

Ever the pantomime villain, our former Uruguayan forward was viewed as being disrespectful and it’ll be interesting to see what reaction our No.11 gets.

You can watch the Salah and Manchester City badge moment via Liverpool FC on Facebook:

