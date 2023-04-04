‘So good’ – Gary Neville raves over Liverpool star who’s been ‘fantastic’ v Chelsea

Gary Neville has singled out one Liverpool player for praise during the first half of Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Chelsea tonight.

The Reds are at Stamford Bridge as they seek a strong response to the weekend’s 4-1 thrashing at Manchester City, although they needed Alisson to pull off a fine reactionary save from Kai Havertz in the early exchanges.

However, it was one of the visitors’ other Brazilian players who drew praise from the Sky Sports co-commentator.

Speaking during the 11th minute of the broadcaster’s coverage of the game, Neville said: “Firmino has been so good in the first ten minutes. His touch has been fantastic.”

Brought into the team for his first start since the win over Southampton in November (WhoScored), the 31-year-old has indeed looked exquisite on the ball during the first half against Chelsea.

In the opening few minutes, he brilliantly threaded a clever ball into Diogo Jota, with the ball eventually making its way to Kostas Tsimikas, whose cross was routinely claimed by Kepa Arrizabalaga (Sky Sports).

Firmino has also been dominating his personal battles, winning multiple duels in the first 30 minutes at Stamford Bridge (as per Sofascore).

Liverpool have been lacking fluency at times tonight, but some nice touches by the Brazil forward made him a standout for the Reds, and gave us a reminder of what we’ll be missing when he departed Anfield at the end of the season.

